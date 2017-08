Did you know that one elephant is lost to poaching every 15 minutes? African elephants are a keystone species, meaning other species within an ecosystem largely depend on them.

In honor of World Elephant Day, Dr. Paula Kahumbu, the dynamic CEO of the non-profit organization, WildlifeDirect, is here to fill us in on the status of the disappearing African elephant population and what her organization is trying to do to save them, in partnership with Amarula, the South African cream liqueur.