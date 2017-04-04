Showers will move out early in the morning with temperatures starting off in the mid 40s. It will be dry for most of the day, but still cloudy.

Tuesday and Wednesday, another front will track to our south keeping the soaking rains in Kansas. We are looking at limited rainfall for Omaha with under a quarter of inch expected the next 24 to 36 hours.

If you were wondering when the sun will come out, it will be shining brightly by the end of the week. We will string together multiple days of sunshine starting Thursday. Temperatures will range from the mid 50s Wednesday to the mid 70s this weekend.

