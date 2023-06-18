20 shot, 1 dead in Illinois after Juneteenth celebration turns violent

Twenty people were shot and one is dead after a Juneteenth celebration in Illinois turned violent.

The shooting happened at a strip mall in the city of Willowbrook, which is about 20 miles outside of Chicago.

Deputy Chief Eric Swanson of the DuPage County Sheriff's Office said shortly before 12:30 a.m. Sunday, DuPage police were in the area of Route 83 near Honeysuckle Rose Lane when they heard gun shots. They responded to the scene where a large gathering was happening.

Witnesses told several outlets that the gathering was part of a Juneteenth celebration.

"It was supposed to be like a Juneteenth celebration; we just started hearing shooting, so we dropped down until they stopped. They just kept going. After that, we literally scattered away," witness Markeshia Avery told ABC Chicago.

Victims were transported to multiple hospitals in the area. The ages and conditions of the victims have not yet been released.

Police said a motive for the shooting has not yet been determined.

An investigation remains ongoing

