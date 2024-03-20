American Kennel Club reveals the most popular dog breeds in the U.S.

Your dog may rule the roost in your home, but did your pup make the cut on American Kennel Club’s (AKC) newly released list of the most popular dog breeds in the United States?

The organization maintains the “world’s largest registry of purebred dogs,” and each year the AKC reviews their registration statistics to rank the top 10 most popular dog breeds from the previous year (2023).

The French bulldog has retained the title and kept the crown for a second year in a row as the number one most popular dog breed in America. Prior to 2022, the most popular dog breed reigned supreme for a whopping 31 years! That pup is the Labrador retriever, which maintains its rank from last year in the number two position.

Adobe

Rounding out the top five in order of popularity are the:

3. golden retriever

4. German shepherd

5. poodle

The remaining dog breeds in the top ten are:

6. dachshund

7. bulldog

8. beagle

9. Rottweiler

10. German shorthaired pointer

Regarding the number one ranking pooch, AKC executive secretary Gina DiNardo said in a press release, “The French bulldog’s surge in popularity shows no signs of slowing down. Their long list of fabulous traits makes them wonderful companions for a variety of people, but that doesn’t mean they’re for everyone. It’s extremely important to do your research to not only find the right breed for your lifestyle, but to ensure that you’re getting a well-bred dog from a responsible breeder.”

Beyond learning about the most popular breeds, if you’re looking to add a dog to your family, finding the right fit for your lifestyle and home is very important. If you want a canine companion to cuddle on the couch, consider these low-energy dog breeds. Seeking a pup with boundless energy? These active dog breeds will happily join you on your jog.

If you can’t add a dog to your pack at the moment, consider a visit to this golden retriever farm in Vermont, where you can play with this fun and enthusiastic (and third most popular!) dog breed in an idyllic setting.

American Kennel Club reveals the most popular dog breeds in the U.S. originally appeared on Simplemost.com