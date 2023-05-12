20 Best Services Where You Can Buy Instagram Likes

<b>Twicsy</b><br/>

Posted at 1:08 PM, May 12, 2023

If you saw two videos on social media, one with 15 likes and one with 84,374 likes, which would you watch first?



You’d undoubtedly choose the more popular one. If that many people liked it, it must be good. Right?



Believe it or not, that’s how Instagram decides what content should be displayed prominently on the platform. About 100 million photos and videos are uploaded every day, and needless to say, only a fraction can get widespread exposure. So IG’s systems prioritize videos with lots of video views and likes, assuming that they must be worth watching.



That’s bad news for small fish in the Instagram pond.



They need their videos to be seen by large numbers of users in order to build popularity on the platform. After all, no one’s going to follow an account that they’ve never been exposed to. And without lots of followers, it’s impossible to build a large and dedicated base of customers or fans.



Here’s the secret way around that dilemma. When you buy Instagram likes, your videos appear much more popular – not just to regular viewers, but to the system itself. It begins showing your content to large numbers of random IG users, allowing them to watch your videos, like them, and follow your account.



That energizes your Instagram growth. You’ll be building a devoted following that will regularly view your content, engage with you, and become part of your fan base (or your customer base, if you’re a business). And the only way to kickstart your success on the platform is to buy IG likes, views and follows



Not all suppliers are the same, though. The likes you purchase must be from real accounts, not generated by bots. And only the best providers can do that.



Here are the 20 best sites for buying Instagram likes.



20 Best Instagram Likes Providers The Very Best



1. Twicsy There are easily more than 100 vendors online who will sell you Instagram likes. Many of them are low-quality services delivering fake engagements, and some of them are outright scams.



Then there are the top-tier providers, and Twicsy is the very best. Don’t just take our word for it; they’ve been named the best Instagram provider for three years running. That’s due, in large part, to the quality of their real IG likes, which all come from real users with real accounts. Those interactions will boost your content’s exposure on the platform and never get you banned.









There’s much more to the story. Twicsy offers packages ranging from 50 real likes for about $1.50, all the way up to 10,000 authentic likes for prices you have to see to believe. For even more authority, they can also provide “premium” likes from active IG users for a small extra charge.



Still want more? All of those real users actually watch your videos, so you get the same number of video views (another key Instagram metric) for free. Delivery is virtually immediate unless you request that your likes be drip-fed. Support is available 24/7. And you can even split your likes between multiple posts.



If there’s anything else an Instagram service should provide, we can’t think of it. Twicsy is the best you can find.



Buy Real Instagram Likes from Twicsy Now



2. Buzzoid When we chose Twicsy as our #1 recommendation, it was a close call. Buzzoid is an up-and-comer that provides the same type of real, high-quality likes, and with another year or two of experience, they might supplant Twicsy in our top spot.





Watch out, Twicsy. Buzzoid is coming for you.



Buy Authentic Instagram Likes from Buzzoid Now



3. Rushmax Since Rushmax is the newest service of our top three, we decided to put them in third place – at least for now. Their quality, prices, speed, safety, and options are all on par with Twicsy and Buzzoid, so you really can’t go wrong with any of them.



Their packages start at 50 real Instagram likes, and go all the way up to 10,000 authentic likes from real users, with premium likes available for an extra charge. These are safe engagements that won’t harm your account. Delivery is instant, prices are fair, and you won’t be disappointed with the service or the results.



Buy Real Instagram Likes from Rushmax Now



Other Reliable Providers



4. BuyIGLikesFast Most likes providers deliver their engagements quickly, so the “Fast” in this company’s name isn’t really promising anything unusual. Even so, their 50 to 10,000 real likes packages are good quality, although their smallest packages are a little overpriced.



5. Social Rush And here’s an example of another service that delivers its real likes quickly. In this case, they can provide 100-40,000 of them. Social Rush doesn’t offer active likes or the ability to split likes between posts, but the quality of the likes is high. They also sell automatic likes packages.



6. InstaMama You’ll pay as much as three times the going rate for InstaMama’s likes because they find them for you by placing ads on social media, which ain’t cheap. Why do they take that approach? The company says likes sourced that way are the highest possible quality.



7. iDigic iDigic has been operating under the radar for years, but they’re a good social media provider. You can buy anywhere from 50 to 10,000 authentic likes at decent prices, and they’re the only vendor in our second tier that provides video views at no charge when you buy likes.



8. Friendly Likes There are very few bells and whistles when you order from Friendly Likes; no active likes packages and no free video views are available. Their likes do the job, though, and you can split them between posts if you wish.



9. GoRead Here’s a budget option that not everyone feels comfortable with. Their prices are so low that some buyers are convinced that GoRead is delivering fake likes created by bots. We’ve seen no evidence of that, however, so if you want to take the plunge it won’t cost you very much.



10. Followers.io You can purchase real or active Instagram likes here (despite their “Followers” name), but be prepared to wait a while for your active likes to arrive. The prices are friendly, the quality is good, and you can purchase as many as 50,000 of either type of engagement.



11. Gold Star Social This is a no-frills service that specializes in delivering IG likes, views, and followers. You can order between 100 and 10,000 real likes from Gold Star Social, but they don’t offer options that let you choose premium likes or split your high-quality likes.



12. GetViral GetViral caters to power Instagram users. Yes, you can order 100 or 250 likes, but you can also purchase up to 40,000 real likes or 25,000 real and active premium likes. The prices for all packages are reasonable, although you may have to wait hours and hours for delivery to start.



13. Likes.io This service can’t quite match the capacity of GetViral but it can deliver as many as 30,000 Instagram likes, all from real users with real accounts. Active likes are also available, delivery is prompt, and Likes.io charges market-average prices for their packages.



14. FastLikes This French company can deliver all-French IG likes (which are very expensive) or worldwide likes (which are more expensive than they should be). All interactions are real, and you can choose to have them delivered immediately or spread over as many as 12 hours.



15. Views Expert Patient customers can save a little money by ordering their real likes from Views Expert. The service will deliver 100-40,000 engagements at attractive prices, and they claim that all are active IG users. Delivery may take several days, though.



16. Krootez This oddly-named service has a package for newer customers who want to try out the process of buying real likes by just ordering 20 of them for $1.19. That’s overpriced, but their packages of 100-10,000 likes are priced fairly and delivery is fast.



17. Social Pros You’ll get the best bang for your buck when ordering large packages (up to 40,000) of real likes from Social Pros. That’s because their smaller packages of 100 or 250 likes are priced higher than market levels would suggest. You can purchase premium likes here, too.



18. ActiveIG If you have the money and desire to go big, ActiveIG has you covered. They’ll provide 100,000 real likes for about 500 bucks – and don’t worry, you can split those likes between posts. Big spenders can also purchase all-female likes packages from this provider, at very high prices.



19. Follower Packages This vendor is a good choice for premium IG likes because they sell them at attractive prices. They offer standard, real likes as well, but those will cost a lot more than you’d pay most other reputable providers. Delivery is completed within hours.



20. QubeViews QubeViews’ Instagram packages are rather limited. If you want a small number of real likes, your only choice is to buy 50 of them. After that, the closest options are purchasing 500 or 1,000 likes. The prices are reasonable, though.



Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Is there any other way to increase Instagram likes? A: Once you have a popular account, the



Q: Does that advice help if you’re just starting to build an Instagram presence? A: Absolutely, but it’s not enough. The first step is convincing the platform to display your content to a large number of users who would be able to like the videos and follow you, building your account’s popularity and importance. That’s why newer and smaller accounts need a jumpstart – which is exactly what you get from buying Instagram likes.



Q: Is it safe to buy them? A: Yes, if you’re



Q: So I don’t have to worry about my account getting banned? A: Not if you only buy real engagements (likes, video views, followers). It’s only buying fake interactions that endangers your account.



Q: Is it difficult or expensive to buy Instagram likes? A: Not at all. High-quality providers have a streamlined ordering process that lets you purchase your choice of likes packages in less than a minute, and most good suppliers charge low and very reasonable prices.



Q: Do I have to give my password to companies that sell Instagram likes? A: No – and if they ask, you should run. There’s no reason for



Q: How many should I buy? A: There’s no “right” answer to that question, which is why providers offer packages for as few as 100 likes (a few will sell you even less) and as many as 50,000+ likes. If you’re not sure what makes sense for your account, high-end social media vendors have knowledgeable customer service reps who can provide valuable advice.







