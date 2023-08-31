City of Omaha Working to Protect Families from Lead Pollution

The Omaha Lead Site (OLS) is comprised of residential properties, child-care centers, and other residential-type properties in the eastern part of Omaha, where historic air emissions from lead smelting and refining operations deposited lead particles; commercial properties are excluded. The site encompasses 27 square miles in eastern Omaha. It is bounded by Harrison Street in the south, and while its other borders vary, its easternmost border is the Missouri River, northernmost border is Read Street, and it reaches 56th Street at the westernmost point.

From the 1870s until 1997, various companies operated a lead smelting and refining facility at 500 Douglas Street, next to the Missouri River and north of downtown Omaha. For most of this facility’s operation, the company operating it was The American Smelting & Refining Company (ASARCO). During the early 20th century, this facility was considered the largest lead refinery in the world. Additionally, Aaron Ferer & Sons Company, and later Gould Electronics, Inc., operated a lead battery recycling plant located at 555 Farnam Street from the early 1950s until 1982. The lead particles emitted from these facilities’ smokestacks settled on properties in eastern Omaha.

Starting in the early 1970s the Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) monitored children’s blood lead levels. Between 1992 and 1998, the DCHD found that more than one-third of children living in eastern Omaha exhibited blood lead levels above the Center for Disease Control’s (CDC) level of concern at the time of 10 micrograms per deciliter (µg/dL). This prompted the City to reach out to the EPA for help in addressing the lead contamination causing elevated blood lead levels.



In August of 1999, the EPA issued a time-critical removal action under the Superfund authority of the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA). The targets of this removal action were childcare centers and homes of children with elevated blood lead levels with soils with lead contamination above 400 ppm.

The EPA proposed listing the site under the Superfund National Priorities List (NPL) in February 2002, and the OLS NPL listing was finalized in April 2003. The second time-critical action ran from August of 2002 to December 2005. This action focused on residential properties with the highest child exposure risk and those with soils exceeding lead contamination above 2500 ppm. Once these properties were remediated, the EPA began a tiered approach, next cleaning up those residential properties with lead contamination above 1200 ppm, the 800 ppm, and finally 400ppm. Properties meeting these action levels have contaminated soils removed, soil with lead levels below 150ppm brought in, and sod placed on top. In order to prevent recontamination from lead-based exterior house paint, qualifying properties have their exterior paint assessed for lead, and the paint stabilized if necessary. As of January 25, 2023, nearly 43,000 properties have been sampled, and over 13,500 properties have been remediated.

In 2015, the City entered into a cooperative agreement with the EPA to take over the soil sampling, remediation, and paint stabilization operations. Under this agreement, the City was to develop a public facing website to inform the public of the status of properties within the OLS. The resulting website, the Omaha Lead Registry (OLR), provides the public with a means of determining the sampling and remediation status of any property located within the OLR. Additionally, the City was tasked with implementing a broad public education program designed to inform residents of the risks of lead exposure and how to protect themselves, as well as to steer the public to use the OLR.

To see if a property has been tested and remediated and results, visit www.omahalead.org. To read all about lead in Omaha and find links to other programs available for residents to help keep their family safe from lead, visit www.gotlead.org .