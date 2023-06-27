Helping Keep Our Pets Calm During the Storm of Fireworks

OMAHA, NE — One of the questions we get asked a lot late June through early July are from customers asking how to reduce the stress of their pets when fireworks are going off all around their neighborhood. Our pet dogs and cats have exceptional hearing. So, if sudden loud noises can startle and scare us, imagine the stress they can cause with our dogs and cats. And because pets don’t understand our fascination with fireworks nor process of how they go off, the continuous storm of loud booms can induce real internal fear and anxiety.

Customers bringing up this concern have tried other methods to keep their dogs and cats relaxed, such as thunder shirts, weighted blankets, calming music or putting their pet in the most interior, soundproof room in the home. But secluding your pet can also cause nervousness and angst. These pet owners have come into Remediez looking for an alternative solution.

Pet CBD (cannabidiol) products have gained popularity for their potential health benefits. CBD is derived from hemp, which by nature contains only trace amounts of THC or tetrahydrocannabinol, the psychoactive compound found in cannabis. Legally a hemp plant cannot contain more than 0.3% THC or else it is considered a controlled substance or illegal narcotic. CBD products for pets are specifically formulated to be non-intoxicating and should not produce a "high" effect when administered in appropriate doses.

For the 4th of July fireworks season, and other stressful situations for your pets, here are some potential benefits of pet CBD:

1. Anxiety relief: With many pets experiencing anxiety and fear due to loud noises like fireworks, CBD may help calm their nervous system and reduce anxiety levels, making the experience less stressful for them.

2. Relaxation and stress reduction: CBD has been reported to have relaxing properties. This can help pets stay calm during loud and overwhelming situations. The CBD may promote a sense of calmness and reduce stress, making it easier for pets to cope with the noise and commotion.

3. Sleep aid: Fireworks can disrupt sleep patterns and even make it difficult for some pets to fall asleep at all. CBD has been reported to promote better sleep by helping to regulate sleep cycles. By giving CBD to your pet, you may be able to help them achieve a more restful sleep during the fireworks.

4. Anti-inflammatory effects: Fireworks displays can create a lot of noise and potentially cause physical discomfort for some pets. CBD has been studied for its anti-inflammatory properties and may help alleviate any pain or discomfort that arises due to loud noises.

When you come into Remediez, tell us about your dog or cat and what you have observed in their behavior when hearing fireworks. We’ll show you our options and do our very best to answer your questions. All the pet CBD products we carry have 3rd party lab reports that you can view.

While many pet owners have reported positive effects of CBD for their pets, individual responses by dog or cat may vary. It's always a good idea to consult with a veterinarian before introducing any new supplements or medications to your pet's routine, including CBD.

Learn more about pet CBD products available at Remediez.

We’re open every day at 3716 S. 132nd Street in Omaha, right off 132nd Street and ‘B’.