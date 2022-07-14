How Prolozone therapy is used on painful joints

OMAHA, NE ( KMTV) — Chronic pain affects millions of people in the United States, with about 20% of adults experiencing it, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Chronic pain, one of the most common reasons adults seek medical care, has been linked to restrictions in mobility and daily activities, dependence on opioids, anxiety and depression, and poor perceived health or reduced quality of life,” according to the CDC.

The most common types of chronic pain are joint pain, back pain, and neck pain, connected to arthritis, age, overuse, or even a nonspecific cause. Common treatments include over-the-counter medications, steroids, and physical therapy. However, for many people, these treatments do not take away their pain, leaving them to search for other options.

One option is Prolozone therapy, which is intended to treat not only the symptoms of chronic pain but also the sources — inflammation and degeneration. This therapy is given through an injection into affected joints and tissues.

“Prolozone is a technique that marries concepts from neural therapy, Prolotherapy, and ozone therapy,” according to Frank Shallenberger, who developed Prolozone. “It involves injecting various combinations of procaine, anti-inflammatory medications/homeopathics, vitamins, minerals, proliferatives, and a mixture of ozone/oxygen gas into degenerated or injured joints, and into areas of pain.”

What is ozone therapy?

Understanding Prolozone therapy requires an understanding of what ozone is and how it reacts when introduced into the body. Oxygen is made up of two atoms that bond and share electrons to form an oxygen molecule. When that bond is severed, even briefly, such as when lightning strikes, the two atoms split, resulting in new connections forming, sometimes into a trio of oxygen atoms, creating ozone. In clinical settings, ozone is created in something called a corona discharge ozone generator.

“Oxygen (O2) molecules go into the generator and are exposed to an electric spark,” according to Shallenberger. “What emerges from the other end is a mixture of oxygen and ozone. The parameters of the generator can be set to produce a given amount of ozone in that mixture. In clinical circumstances the concentration of ozone in the final gas mixture is between 1-3%.”

Because the three atoms share electrons unevenly, the third atom is constantly looking for a way to bind with something else to correct the imbalance. This is where Prolozone therapy comes in.

Combining prolotherapy and ozone therapy

“Prolotherapy involves injecting a sugar or saline substance into your sore joint or muscle, where it acts as an irritant,” according to WebMD. “It’s thought that your body recognizes the irritant and sends immune cells and other chemicals to the area, which starts your body’s natural healing process.”

Prolozone therapy calls for adding ozone to this injection, along with other substances that treat inflammation and tissue damage. When ozone enters the body, it should improve oxygen use, which should then improve circulation.

“Cellular function is stimulated to return to business as usual, and oxygen utilization is returned to normal,” according to Shallenberger. “The net result is that the tissues get what they need to heal — energy. And as they heal, the circulation to the area is re-established, pain is cured, and the treatment is complete.”

Prolozone therapy is administered over time, with repeat treatments intended to continue improving the oxygenation of sore joints and muscles.

