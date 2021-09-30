How vitamin C may help treat cancer cells

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — When you are fighting cancer, knowing the different types of treatment available is essential to choosing the path you want to follow. One option that can supplement your traditional treatment is intravenous vitamin C.

“Vitamin C is a potent antioxidant that has the power to boost immune function, increase resistance to infection and protect against a wide range of diseases,” according to Omaha Health Therapy Center, a medical office that specializes in integrative therapies. “But now, research at the National Institute of Health is beginning to suggest that vitamin C deserves a chance to find a niche in the arsenal of anti-cancer therapies.”

Does this mean you can take a vitamin C pill every morning to beat cancer? No. Vitamin C taken orally is different than intravenous vitamin C. While both are helpful to the body, the methods give different results.

“With the infusion of a concentrated dose of vitamin and minerals into your bloodstream, your cells and organs have rapid access to the nutrients they need to heal and optimize health,” according to Omaha Health Therapy Center.

Administering vitamins intravenously simply means they are given directly into your veins.

“Most often it refers to giving medicines or fluids through a needle or tube inserted into a vein,” according to MedlinePlus. “This allows the medicine or fluid to enter your bloodstream right away.”

In the case of intravenous vitamin C, it is administered into your veins to raise your vitamin C blood levels.

“While oral vitamin C boosts immunity and assists tissue repair, it is too weak to do much in killing or inhibiting cancer cells,” according to Omaha Health Therapy Center. “Vitamin C, given intravenous, interacts with iron and other metals to create hydrogen peroxide which damages the DNA and mitochondria of cancer cells, shutting down their energy supply (hydrogen peroxide is the drug that preferentially kills cancer cells while leaving normal cells unharmed). The only way to get high doses of vitamin C blood levels to the concentrations required to kill cancer cells, is to administer it intravenously.”

While researchers are still trying to learn why certain patients respond to intravenous Vitamin C, some small clinical trials have shown a response, according to the National Cancer Institute.

“Now a growing number of preclinical studies are showing how high-dose vitamin C might benefit cancer patients,” according to the National Cancer Institute. “Importantly, these preclinical studies provide a clear rationale and potential biomarkers that may help personalize the therapeutic approach and identify patient populations that are likely to respond to high-dose vitamin C therapy.”

When you get intravenous vitamin C treatments at Omaha Health Therapy Center, you start at a low dose and work your way up to a therapeutic level. From then on, the dose takes 2 to 3 hours to infuse. This treatment is safe to do while undergoing chemotherapy and radiation, so you get any benefits from all treatments.

“Omaha Health Therapy Center takes a holistic and integrative approach to medicine, combining conventional and alternative treatments to prevent and treat disease, as well as optimize patient health and wellness,” the center says on its website. “We offer only the best of alternative therapies.”

To learn more and determine if adding intravenous vitamin C to your traditional cancer treatment would be a good fit, visit Omaha Health Therapy Center online at chelationomaha.com.

