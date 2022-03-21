What you can do about brain fog after COVID-19

OMAHA, Neb. ( KMTV) — If you have lingering symptoms after recovering from COVID-19, you may be experiencing brain fog.

Brain fog is not a medical term but rather a descriptive way of describing your inability to focus, concentrate, remember, or think clearly. This feeling is not alien to most people, as it’s common to deal with this sluggish inability to focus at least once.

Pregnant people or parents may call this “pregnancy brain” or “new parent brain.” Many have also felt this way after pulling an all-nighter or while sick, overcoming jet lag, undergoing chemotherapy, or dealing with any number of other issues.

What is unique about COVID-19, however, is that you may have been experiencing this unsettling symptom for months after the fact. Long after you likely expected to return to your normal schedule and activities, you may be struggling to do so because of brain fog.

You’re not alone, as about one-third of patients have neurological or psychiatric symptoms in the six months following the onset of COVID-19, according to one study published in The Lancet Psychiatry journal.

Additionally, researchers found that patients who have recovered from COVID-19 have cognitive problems with sustained attention, according to a study published in the Journal of Psychiatric Research.

If you are suffering from brain fog, you may be producing less of something called nicotinamide adenine in your cells. One form of this coenzyme is called NAD+ and, not only is it essential to metabolism, it may be behind that hazy feeling, inability to focus, and overall decreased cognitive function.

Understanding NAD+

Nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide is in almost every cell in the body. It is responsible for transferring the energy from food to vital cell functions and is especially important for optimal brain function. Problems arise when the production of NAD+ slows down because of issues connected to aging, lifestyle, sickness, drug or alcohol intake, stress, or toxins.

“Although we naturally produce NAD+ it, like most things, greatly reduces with age,” according to Omaha Health Therapy Center. “IV NAD+ activates enzymes in the bloodstream called ‘sirtuins’ which promote the ‘good’ aspects of your genes which facilitates staying healthier longer and reducing the side effects of aging.”

NAD+ and NADH, the other form of nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide, are fundamental to brain function, learning, and memory, according to research published in the Frontiers in Bioscience journal. Administering NAD+ has been found to decrease the effects of brain injuries.

How NAD+ therapy can help with brain fog

Increased NAD+ levels can enhance brain function and health. There are several ways to get a NAD+ supplement for your brain fog, but the most effective and efficient is through intravenous therapy.

“Because NAD IV therapy boosts NAD levels and increases metabolic energy, your brain is able to function better for longer periods of time,” according to Omaha Health Therapy Center.

In addition to helping with brain fog, NAD+ therapy could be a part of treating other issues, including those connected to aging, mental illness, autoimmune diseases, chronic fatigue, chemotherapy, and substance abuse. It also offers the following benefits:

A boost to metabolism

Improved concentration and memory

Decreased fatigue

Elimination of free radicals

Increased immune function

Better athletic performance and increased muscle

Treatment for addiction, depression, and anxiety



“NAD IV therapy is a highly efficient treatment that delivers NAD directly into the bloodstream,” according to Omaha Health Therapy Center.

