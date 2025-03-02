'It's a doubled edged sword': nine years later the man responsible for Sarah Root's death is caught

Video shows ...

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

After nine years one family is closer to justice. On Friday the Douglas County Sheriffs Department confirmed the man charged with causing the car crash that killed Sarah Root was arrested in Honduras.

In 2016 Erwin Mejia was arrested after police say he was drunk driving and street racing when he hit 21-year-old, Sarah Root.

Mejia who was 19 at the time and according to authorities was undocumented when he was arrested. He posted bail at $5,000 and reportedly fled to Central America.

Scott Root, Sarah's father told us in 2016, he hoped to get justice.

“I know we were cheated out to put it into other words, you don't want to hear it on camera," said Scott Root.

On Friday, officials confirmed, Mejia was arrested in Santa Barbara, Honduras.

Sarah’s mother, Michelle Root says this is the first step to making sure there's justice served.

“You know its a double edged sword, it is justice because he is captured and its never closure for our family.. for me at least until I get to hug Sarah again in heaven.. that's when I get my closure," said Michelle Root.

After Root's death, the Root family urged lawmakers to change immigration laws. Sarah's Law passed this year. The bill was signed by President Trump as an addition to the Laken Riley Act.

The new law requires police to detain undocumented immigrants who commit crimes resulting in death or serious injury.

