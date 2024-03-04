Death of Mitch McConnell's sister-in-law being investigated

The car crash that killed Angela Chao, the sister-in-law of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, is reportedly under investigation.

Chao, 50, died in February in a crash on private property in Blanco County, Texas.

CNBC reports that the Blanco County Sheriff's Office wrote a letter to the Texas attorney general saying, "This incident was not a typical accident."

“Although the preliminary investigation indicated this was an unfortunate accident, the Sheriff’s Office is still investigating this accident as a criminal matter until they have sufficient evidence to rule out criminal activity,” the letter went on to say, according to CNBC.

Chao was the CEO of the Foremost Group, a family shipping business.

“Angela’s name in Chinese sounds like the characters for peace and prosperity," her father, James S.C. Chao, said in a statement following her death. “Her absence leaves a void not only in our hearts, but in the Asian-American community.”

Chao is the younger sister of former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, who is married to McConnell.

