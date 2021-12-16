Binge 'em while you can: Movies, shows leaving Netflix in January

TUCSON, Ariz. — With the revolving-door slate of deals making it tough to keep track of what's coming and going to Netflix each month, we're here to help you catch some movies and shows you may have had on your list before they leave the service and become a lot harder to find.

Close to 120 movies are leaving the service at the beginning of the new year. Some of the most notable include Best Picture Oscar-winning "Titanic" (1997) and "Gladiator" (2000), as well as the seminal, dark fantasy Spanish-language film "Pan's Labyrinth" (2006).

Here are the shows and films leaving Netflix in September, courtesy of What's on Netflix:

January 1



A Cinderella Story (2004)

American Gangster (2007)

American Reunion (2012)

An American Girl: McKenna Shoots for the Stars (2012)

An Inconvenient Truth (2006)

Autohead (2016)

Back to the 90s (2015)

Beethoven (1992)

Beethoven’s 2nd (1993)

Born to Play (2020)

Case 39 (2009)

Charlie’s Angels (2000)

Christmas Break-In (2019)

Christmas Survival (2018)

Cold Mountain (2003)

Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles (2001)

Dave Chappelle’s Block Party (2005)

Defiance (2008)

Disappearance (1 Season)

Do the Right Thing (1989)

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood (1996)

Double Jeopardy (1999)

Dr. Suess’ The Cat in the Hat (2003)

Durarara!! (1 Season)

Eagle Eye (2008)

Elliot The Littlest Reindeer (2018)

February 9th (1 Season)

Flipped (2010)

From Paris with Love (2010)

Forensic Files (Collections 1-9)

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood (Parts 1-5)

Fullmetal Alchemist (Season 1)

Garfield Gets Real (2007)

Garfield’s Fun Fest (2008)

Garfield’s Pet Force (2009)

Ghost (1990)

Gimme Shelter (2013)

Gladiator (2000)

Good Hair (2009)

Green Lantern (2011)

Green Zone (2010)

Headwinds (2011)

Holly Star (2018)

Hotel for Dogs (2009)

House Party (1990)

House Party 2 (1991)

House Party 3 (1994)

Hugo (2011)

Jet Li’s Fearless (2006)

Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius (2001)

Just Friends (2005)

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life (2003)

Layer Cake (2004)

Life (1999)

Like Crazy (2011)

Littlest Pet Shop: A World of Our Own (2 Seasons)

London Heist (2017)

Love Don’t Cost a Thing (2003)

Love Jones (1997)

Magnolia (1999)

Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You (2017)

Marshall (2017)

Memoirs of a Geisha (2005)

Mia and Me (2 Seasons)

Middle Men (2009)

Midnight Run (1988)

More to Say (1 Season)

Mother’s Day (2016)

My Fair Lady (1964)

My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Forgotten Friendship (2018)

My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Rollercoaster of Friendship (2018)

My Little Pony Friendship Is Magic: Best Gift Ever (2018)

My Pride (1 Season)

Mystery Men (1999)

Mystic Pizza (1988)

Nang Nak (1999)

Natascha Kampusch: The Whole Story (2010)

Oddbods (1 Season)

Pan’s Labyrinth (2006)

Pet Sematary 2 (1992)

Premonition (2007)

Puss in Boots (2011)

Road Trip: Beer Pong (2009)

Rugrat in Paris: The Movie (2000)

Rumor Has It… (2005)

Santa Girl (2019)

Save Me (1 Season)

Serendipity (2001)

Seven Pounds (2008)

Space Cowboys (2000)

Spy Kids (2001)

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams (2002)

Spy Kids 3: Game Over (2003)

Starsky & Hutch (2004)

Stepmom (1998)

Streets of Fire (1984)

Stuart Little (1999)

Surf’s Up (2007)

The 10 Sins (1 Season)

The American (2010)

The Break (2 Seasons) N

The Confrontation (1 Season)

The Devil Inside (2012)

The Eagle of El-Se’eed (1 Season)

The Four Seasons (1981)

The Fourth Kind (2009)

The Game (1997)

The Great British Baking Show: The Beginnings (Season 1)

The Great British Baking Show (Collection 1-4)

The Inevitable Defeat of Mister & Pete (2013)

The Interpreter (2005)

The Land of Hypocrisy (1 Season)

The Last Airbender (2010)

The Life of David Gale (2003)

The Lovely Bones (2009)

The Machinist (2004)

The Nut Job (2014)

The Ollie & Moon Show (1 Season)

The Piano (1993)

The Rugrats Movie (1998)

The Stepfather (2009)

The Strangers (2008)

The Tourist (2010)

Titanic (1997)

Tommy Boy (1995)

Tong: Memories (1 Season)

Total Recall (1990)

Tremors (1990)

Transformers Prime (1 Season)

Transformers: Rescue Bots (1 Season)

Transformers: Robots in Disguise (1 Season)

Unaccompanied Minors (2006)

Underworld (2003)

Underworld: Awakening (2012)

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans (2009)

Unknown (2011)

Valentine’s Day (2010)

Vexed (2 Seasons)

Waiting for “Superman” (2010)

What a Girl Wants (2003)

What Dreams May Come (1998)

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)

Wild Child (2008)

Zathura (2005)

Zodiac (2007)

January 2



Déjà Vu (2013)

Snowpiercer (2013)

January 3



Playing for Keeps (2012)



January 5



Iron Ladies (2018)

Rampage: President Down (2016)

River, el más grande siempre (2019)

See You in Time (2017)

January 6



A Ghost Story (2017)

Ballerina (Leap!) (2016)

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax (2012)

Episodes (Season 1-5)

January 8



Tundukkan Playboy Itu (2016)

January 9



Monsters: Dark Continent (2014)

January 11



Betty White: First Lady of Television (2018)

Hardy Bucks (Season 1-4)

