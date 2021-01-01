Isabella Basco joined KMTV as a reporter focusing on Western Iowa in November 2020. While she is a Southern girl at heart, she's no stranger to the Midwest and its snowy winters! She joins 3 News Now after working for two years as a one-woman band for the CBS affiliate in Rochester, Minnesota. That's where she covered a spectrum of stories ranging from severe weather to local and national politics.

Isabella attended Wake Forest University for her undergraduate degree and Georgetown for her Master's. She loves storytelling because it's the best way to connect with people. If you ever see her in Omaha or Western Iowa, she encourages you to say "hello."

In her free time, she enjoys cooking, baking, singing and making Instagram videos.

For story ideas, please email isabella.basco@3newsnow.com.

