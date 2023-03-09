Krispy Kreme has four new doughnuts to bring you luck on St. Patrick’s Day

Krispy Kreme is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day not with a four-leaf clover, but with four brand-new doughnuts — plus the return of a fan favorite.

The new St. Patrick’s Day collection features the new Golden Cookies & Kreme doughnut, Hat O’ Gold doughnut, Golden Sprinkle doughnut and Rainbow Kreme Filled doughnut.

The Hat O’ Gold doughnutâ is a chocolate iced doughnut decorated with a plaid green icing pattern and topped with a leprechaun hat sugar piece. The Golden Sprinkle doughnut is glazed, then dipped in green icing and topped with a gold St. Patrick’s Day sprinkle blend.

If you prefer doughnuts with filling, the Golden Cookies & Kreme Doughnut is filled with Kreme, dipped in white icing and covered in golden cookie pieces and sprinkles, while the Rainbow Kreme Filled Doughnutâ is filled with Kreme, topped with green icing and decorated with a rainbow sugar piece, vanilla buttercream and gold coin sprinkles.

The St. Patrick’s Day doughnuts are available in shops now and a 6-pack of the doughnuts, including a Chocolate Iced with St. Patrick’s Sprinkles Doughnut, will be in select grocery stores for a limited time.



Krispy Kreme

Your luck for a sweet treat doesn’t stop there this St. Patrick’s Day, however. Anyone wearing green can stop into a Krispy Kreme location on either March 16 or 17 for a free green O’riginal glazed doughnut, no purchase necessary.

The O’riginal glazed doughnut tastes the same as a standard glazed doughnut, but is coated in green glaze. You can also purchase a dozen O’riginal Glazed Doughnuts if you want to share some luck ‘o the Irish with co-workers, friends or family, but only on March 16 and 17; you have to preorder then on March 15.

Krispe Kreme

Other St. Patrick’s Day treats you’ll find this year include an Under the Rainbow Shake at Dairy Queen and new Baileys Vanilla Mint Shake liquor at retailers nationwide.

Happy St. Patrick’s Day!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.