Marc Thomas is an evening anchor for 3 News Now. You can catch him at 6 p.m. with Mary Nelson and solo at 10 p.m.

Marc recently anchored the three-hour morning program at KMID and KPEJ, the ABC/FOX affiliates in Odessa, Texas. His other stops include Albuquerque, New Mexico, where he worked as a media relations officer for the USDA Forest Service and an adjunct instructor at the University of New Mexico shortly after obtaining a master’s degree.

Marc began his professional career in journalism and communications as the weekend digital content producer and assignment manager at Scripps sister station WLEX in Lexington, Kentucky. Shortly after graduating from the University of Kentucky with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, he began his on-air career at CBS affiliate KFVS as the morning reporter and weekend morning anchor.

Marc is also an honorably discharged veteran of the United States Air Force. He spent all six years of his enlistment stationed in New Mexico. Marc was born and raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and is excited to call Omaha home.

