Maria Consbruck

Maria joined KMTV in October of 2022.

She was born and raised in Hastings, Nebraska, where her love of storytelling began by participating in theatre, speech, and yearbook.

After she graduated high school, she attended the University of Nebraska at Omaha where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media communication and a minor in theatre.

With multiple experiences in the field, she has worked alongside many people to create and share stories. Maria has had the opportunity to experience reporting, writing, directing, editing, and more, which has helped strengthen her love for the field.

She enjoys meeting new people and being able to share their stories, which drives her passion for journalism and storytelling.

In her free time, Maria enjoys hanging out with friends and family. She loves reading, painting, music, and visiting local coffee shops.