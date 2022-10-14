MarketplaceContests Actions Facebook Tweet Email Channel 3 Then, 3 News Now By: KMTV Staff Posted at 5:24 PM, Oct 14, 2022 and last updated 2022-10-14 18:27:47-04 Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox. Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information. now signed up to receive the Headlines Newsletter. Click here to manage all Newsletters 3 News Now at 6