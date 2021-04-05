Longtime Nebraska death row inmate dies in custody

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska prison officials say a man who had been on death row since 2003 has died. The total number of condemned inmates in the state now stands at 11.

Fifty-five-year-old Arthur Gales died Saturday. He was sentenced to death for the 2001 slayings of two children, 13-year-old Latara Chandler and 7-year-old Tramar Chandler, in Omaha. He received a separate 50-year sentence for the attempted murder of their mother, who was severely beaten.

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said the cause of Gales’ death wasn’t yet known, but he had been undergoing treatment for an unspecified medical condition. A grand jury will investigate, which happens anytime a prison inmate dies in custody.