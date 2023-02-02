Business Spotlight: RENT

The Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical Rent has arrived in Omaha and tickets are going fast!

Host Mike DiGiacomo dropped in on Artistic Director Stephan Santa for this Business Spotlight.

The Omaha Community Playhouse’s immersive production of Rent follows the raw and emotional lives of a diverse group of friends chasing their dreams while battling drug addictions in the shadow of the HIV/AIDS epidemic.

