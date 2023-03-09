Business Spotlight: WALAT with Ortho Nebraska

Ask your doctor about WALAT: Wide Awake Local Anesthesia No Tourniquet.

Ortho Nebraska offers a surgical approach that doesn’t require you to be “put asleep” for procedures involving the hand and wrist.

Business Spotlight host, Mike DiGiacomo, talks with surgeon, Dr. Todd Gaddie, about this game-changing procedure.

To learn more visit orthonebraska.com

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of KMTV.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.