BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT: Canoyer Garden Center

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Canoyer Garden Center in Papillion is a family-owned garden center providing the area’s largest selection of locally grown Proven Winner annuals.

Brad Canoyer chats with KMTV Business Spotlight host Mike DiGiacomo about what people should be doing right now to get their gardens and yards ready for the season.

For more information about Canoyer Garden Center go to: www.canoyergardencenter.com

