Successful athletes have a mental edge that takes their skills to the next level. Hypnosis may do for the mind of an athlete what physical activity does for their body. In this Business Spotlight, Joy Hoffman from A+ Hypnosis tells us how hypnosis can support the optimum mindset athletes need to excel in their sport. For more information visit aplushypnosis.com
How hypnosis supports the mindset of athletes
11:40 AM, Oct 17, 2023
11:40 AM, Oct 17, 2023
Successful athletes have a mental edge that takes their skills to the next level. Hypnosis may do for the mind of an athlete what physical activity does for their body. In this Business Spotlight, Joy Hoffman from A+ Hypnosis tells us how hypnosis can support the optimum mindset athletes need to excel in their sport. For more information visit aplushypnosis.com