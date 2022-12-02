Sister's Christmas Catechism: The Mystery of the Magi's Gold

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It's "CSI: Bethlehem" in this holiday mystery extravaganza, from the author of Late Nite Catechism, Sister takes on the mystery that has intrigued historians throughout the ages — whatever happened to the Magi's gold?

KMTV Business Spotlight host Mike DiGiacomo joins Sister at the Omaha Community Playhouse to find out more about this hilarious holiday production that is bound to become a yearly classic.

The run is almost sold out so get your tickets now at OmahaPlayhouse.com or call 402-553-0800!

