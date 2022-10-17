Baby's first year now costs $15,000. Here are some ways to save

There's no denying the joy a new baby brings to a home.

But that little one also has a hefty price tag.

Like so many other new parents, mom Stevie Johnson knows inflation is making that bundle of joy much more expensive.

"It is very expensive the first few years, and they grow out of their clothes so quickly," she said.

According to the parenting and pregnancy site Baby Center, expenses for a baby's first year now add up to $15,775.

The breakdown:

Child care: $6,000.

Feedings: $2,400.

Nursery: $1,300.

Diapers: $1,100.

Where you can find savings

So what can new parents do?

Robin Hilmantel with Baby Center says when buying diapers, look for coupons, stock up on sales, and do the math.

"Often times, you will get the best deals on bulk packages," Hilmantel said. "But that's not always the case. It really does pay to calculate that price per diaper."

In addition, ask your pediatrician for diaper coupons (as well as coupons for expensive formulas).

Robin says many families are cutting their grocery bills by buying less meat and reducing dinners out.

Others are looking for free ways to entertain young children, such as story time at the library.

She also suggests shopping second-hand at resale stores like Once Upon a Child.

Used clothing and baby items can save hundreds

The beauty of used baby items is that they have only been used for a few months, so they are practically brand new in most cases.

Once Upon a Child store manager Laura Lewis, a new grandma, showed us gently used bouncers and bassinets for $30 or less.

"We have strollers, pack 'n plays, cribs, bouncers, and we have it for 60 to 70 percent less than retail," she said.

She pointed out a $100 changing table for just $25.

Her store also has hundreds of pieces of used baby and toddler clothing at a fraction of the original price, with shirts and pants as inexpensive as $2 each.

They have baby shoes, too, though many money-saving experts say babies don't need shoes until they walk. Sleepers and socks are enough.

One baby in the store looked as cute as a button for just a few bucks.

"Her top was $3.50, and the pants were $1.50," Lewis said.

And that way you don't waste your money.

_________________________

