Inmate missing from correctional facility

A Community Corrections Center-Lincoln (CCC-L) inmate is missing after leaving the facility shortly after 6 a.m. Saturday.

Authorities have been notified about the missing inmate, identified as Anthony Mattison.

CCC-L is one of two community facilities operated by the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. Community custody is the lowest level of custody and the least restrictive.

With prior approval, inmates in this facility are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services without direct supervision.

Mattison is serving 6 to 11 years for theft by receiving stolen property out of Platte County.

His tentative release date is February of 2025 with a parole hearing set for March of 2020.

Mattison is described as a 30-year-old white male, 6 feet tall, 175 lbs with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who knows where Mattison may be is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.