Take Time to Smile: 85-year-old woman retires after 19 years at Hy-Vee gas station

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A viewer tipped us off to the retirement of Mary Gutchewsky. She's been at this Hy-Vee gas station at 90th and West Center for 19 years.

Mary worked her last shift Friday and customers overwhelmed her with signs, flowers, and cards.

“Most of the customers I have are repetitious, they come in they buy the same thing, I know what they want before they get up here,” she said. “I have it all ready. And they like that. And sometimes they change their mind and I get them what else they want!”

One of Mary's Community of Customers even gave her some parting cash - a nice $100 bill.

What's next for the octogenarian? Dog-sitting for her daughter who's still working!

