Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Take Time to Smile: 85-year-old woman retires after 19 years at Hy-Vee gas station

A viewer tipped us off to the retirement of Mary Gutchewsky. She's been at this Hy-Vee gas station at 90th and West Center for 19 years.
Posted at 11:36 AM, Nov 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-06 12:46:51-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A viewer tipped us off to the retirement of Mary Gutchewsky. She's been at this Hy-Vee gas station at 90th and West Center for 19 years.

Mary worked her last shift Friday and customers overwhelmed her with signs, flowers, and cards.

“Most of the customers I have are repetitious, they come in they buy the same thing, I know what they want before they get up here,” she said. “I have it all ready. And they like that. And sometimes they change their mind and I get them what else they want!”

One of Mary's Community of Customers even gave her some parting cash - a nice $100 bill.

What's next for the octogenarian? Dog-sitting for her daughter who's still working!

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018