OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Last January, we told the story of a disabled Air Force veteran who uses his hobby of fixing televisions to help out his fellow servicemen and women.

"I check them out upstairs, see what's wrong with them, and then like this one here, I have a note on there what board it needs and so forth, so when I can find the parts, then I order that part for it and up she goes," Todd Hering said. "I see these guys at the VA all the time. And I see how they walk around with their head hung down and I just want to help them get back on track."

He restores televisions and gifts them to those who cannot afford one. Last year, he was at around 50 donations. Now, he has 160 TVs, more than he knows what to do with.

Hering's self-taught hobby is two-fold, it not only helps others but it keeps him from dwelling on the loss of his own leg.

"It just keeps me 100% busy. Non-stop. I enjoy it," he said, "The disability...it's a hindrance in a way but it doesn't affect my attitude, it doesn't affect my mood."