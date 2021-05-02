Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Authorities looking for missing Community Corrections inmate

items.[0].image.alt
Photo provided
Michael Simmons
michael simmons.jpg
Posted at 10:57 AM, May 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-02 11:57:48-04

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) - An inmate is missing from Community Corrections Center in Lincoln.

Officials said Michael Simmons didn’t return to the facility after his work shift on Saturday night.

Simmons started his sentence on February 24, 2020. He was sentenced to five years and has a tentative release date of January 7, 2022.

Simmons was convicted of operating a motor vehicle during revocation in Saunders County and third-degree domestic assault (second offense) in Douglas County.

Inmates in community custody can participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018