Authorities looking for missing Community Corrections inmate

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) - An inmate is missing from Community Corrections Center in Lincoln.

Officials said Michael Simmons didn’t return to the facility after his work shift on Saturday night.

Simmons started his sentence on February 24, 2020. He was sentenced to five years and has a tentative release date of January 7, 2022.

Simmons was convicted of operating a motor vehicle during revocation in Saunders County and third-degree domestic assault (second offense) in Douglas County.

Inmates in community custody can participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

