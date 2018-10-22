Blind Husker fan watches game for first time

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) - Saturday's win was a big one for Husker nation but it was an even more special occasion for one fan in particular.

Jamey Dougal has been in Memorial Stadium dozens of times but has never actually seen a game, he was born legally blind. Saturday he got to live out his dream of watching a game in Memorial Stadium with his father.

"It's been a dream, like I don't feel like its real," Dougal said. "I feel like I'm in a dream and it just keeps happening and happening and keeps getting better and better."

Dougal says being visually impaired never stopped him from living his life to the fullest and hopes that his story helps a new generation see that there are no limitations when it comes to life.