Blind Husker fan watches game for first time

KMTV
6:29 AM, Oct 22, 2018
6:30 AM, Oct 22, 2018
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) - Saturday's win was a big one for Husker nation but it was an even more special occasion for one fan in particular. 

Jamey Dougal has been in Memorial Stadium dozens of times but has never actually seen a game, he was born legally blind. Saturday he got to live out his dream of watching a game in Memorial Stadium with his father. 

"It's been a dream, like I don't feel like its real," Dougal said. "I feel like I'm in a dream and it just keeps happening and happening and keeps getting better and better." 

Dougal says being visually impaired never stopped him from living his life to the fullest and hopes that his story helps a new generation see that there are no limitations when it comes to life. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top