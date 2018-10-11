Burke stabbing sounds alarm on teen dating violence

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Domestic violence experts say the stabbing at Burke High School that injured two students, one self-inflicted, should sound the alarm on teen dating violence.

Officials say the 16-year-old male who attacked a 15-year-old female was upset after she broke off their relationship.

Teen dating violence is something seldom talked about and while dating is already complex, the Women's Center for Advancement's Elizabeth Power says the waters can get murky when you throw teens into the mix.

"They don't quite always understand some read that they might see in a relationship for that controlling or abusive behavior," she said.

That controlling behavior can include asking for personal passwords to phones and social media accounts, a partner constantly wanting to know where you are and who you are with or asking someone to change their looks.

Students that spoke to 3 News Now said offered some examples of what they thought was controlling behavior including not getting to hang out with who you want to hang out with and arguing.

Overall, one student says more kids in the school are starting to notice things after experiencing the violence first-hand.

Power says parents should start having conversations on what healthy relationships looks like even before your teen starts dating.