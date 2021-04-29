Watch
Council Bluffs police looking for two missing kids

Taylor DeGonia and Izabeth Morris
Posted at 10:13 PM, Apr 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-28 23:51:24-04

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) - The Council Bluffs Police Department needs help finding two missing kids.

Police said 10-year-old Taylor DeGonia and 12-year-old Izabeth Morris ran away from Children’s Square USA on North 7th Street.

Police said the pair was last seen around 6:55 p.m. on Wednesday.

DeGonia is 5-foot-4 with brown hair. He was wearing black sweatpants and a red shirt.

Morris is 5-foot-2 with short black hair. She was wearing a pink t-shirt and gray sweatpants.

If you know where they are, call police at 712-328-4728 or 911.

