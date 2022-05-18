Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Court: Some rail rate talks allowed in price-fixing lawsuits against railroads

Railroad
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Rogelio V. Solis/AP
FILE - An American flag is emblazoned on this Union Pacific Railroad locomotive sitting in the Jackson, Miss., terminal rail yard, Wednesday, April 20, 2022.
Railroad
Posted at 3:21 PM, May 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-18 16:21:02-04

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Some of the details of rate conversations between the nation’s four largest railroads will now be included in lawsuits challenging billions of dollars of charges the railroads charged, but this week’s mixed ruling from a federal appeals court will also exclude some documents.

The ruling will likely set up more arguments as Union Pacific, BNSF, Norfolk Southern and CSX railroads defend themselves against dozens of lawsuits accusing them of conspiring to inflate their rates between 2003 and 2007 with coordinated fuel surcharges.

The key to determining what evidence is admissible will be whether the conversations relate to shipments that cross multiple railroads or not because railroads are allowed to discuss those shared shipments.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018