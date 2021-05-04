Douglas Co. Sheriff's Office asking for bigger budget for next fiscal year

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Tuesday, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office asked the board of commissioners for more money for the next fiscal year.

The office requested about a quarter of a million dollars more, which would bring their budget up to just under $20 million dollars for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.

The sheriff’s office said the money would be used to increase security for their buildings, the civic center, and the courthouse annex and also be put towards adding school resource officers.

“It should be noted that at the end of the fiscal year 2021, the Douglas County Sheriff’s office will have achieved 26 years in a row coming in on budget,” said Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson. “This shows that we are being fiscally conservative, we are good stewards to the taxpayers’ dollars and we put our needs before our wants.”

School districts pay half of the salary of resource officers.

