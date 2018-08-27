Downtown hotel to use complimentary Uber rides instead of shuttle service

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - A hotel group is skipping the airport shuttles in favor of ride-sharing services like Uber.

The Scarlett Hotel Group, which manages the Marriott Fairfield Inn and Suites Downtown Omaha, will no longer use a complimentary shuttle service to take guests between Eppley Airfield and the hotel.

Instead, the hotel will coordinate complimentary Uber rides for its customers.

"Instead of waiting for a hotel shuttle, guests will be assigned a personal Uber driver to take them directly to and from the hotel," said Zio Pekovic, principal and co-founder of the Scarlett Hotel Group.

Using Uber Central, the hotel guests will not have download the Uber app or contact Uber directly. The hotel will handle the arrangements.

In addition to trips to the airport, the hotel will also provide Uber rides from within a three-mile radius of the hotel.

Management says the hotel expects to save 40 to 50 percent in hotel transportation costs.