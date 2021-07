FREMONT, Neb. (KMTV) - Fremont Police need the public's help finding a missing girl.

Police said Chloe Siechrist was last seen around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

No other details about her were released by police.

If you know where she is, police ask that you call them at 402-727-2677.

