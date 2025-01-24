PLATTE RIVER SEES ELEVATED ICE JAM RISK — With warmer weather in the forecast, the ice jam risk along the Platte river has risen. Meteorologist Joseph Meyer is near Fremont with a look over the Platte river.

as of Thursday, the national weather service has placed the ice jam risk "elevated". Of the five categories are looked used to look at ice jam risk. Ice thickness, snow pack, stream flow of the river, the temperature outlook, and the precipitation outlook. Two of these criteria could be met in the coming weeks, ice thickness due to our recent cold snap, and warmer weather. As it warms, the ice may start to break apart and flow downstream, increasing that ice jam risk.

as of Friday, there is no ice jam risk along the Elkhorn River. We will continue to watch this and will let you know if anything changes.