Icy weather is no problem for this Ralston fountain designed for the cold

RALSTON, Neb. (KMTV) — A water feature outside Ralston City Hall continues to operate through freezing winter temperatures, creating stunning ice formations that have captivated local residents.

The 20-by-20-foot fountain, installed last year by Zach's Pond Service, remains functional despite sub-freezing conditions thanks to its unique design and geothermal properties.

"It's 20 by 20 ft wide and it goes down four feet. That water at four feet deep actually has a geothermal layer, so that water's really never ever going to get below 45 degrees," said Zach Hensley, owner of Zach's Pond Service.

The fountain's depth allows water to warm naturally before being recycled through the system. The pump creates friction that helps maintain water temperature, while cascading water forms an ice shell that protects the feature from wind.

"This feature will never completely freeze up. All you get is a bunch of ice sculptures and cool formations," Hensley said.

The continuous operation means residents can enjoy the fountain year-round rather than looking at an empty water feature for four months during winter.

"You don't want to have to shut it down in November and then have to look at, you know, just an empty water feature for 4 months. So whether it's December 1st or July 1st, you're always going to be able to enjoy this feature," Hensley said.

The fountain naturally creates different ice formations each month, providing an ever-changing winter display for the community.

"Every month you look at the ice, it's a little different. When we get plants, their plants are going to be just a little bit bigger, so it's fun because it's never the same," Hensley said.

The fountain is part of Ralston's downtown improvement project that began in 2025.

