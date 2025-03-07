North Omaha Fish Fry

I’m Melissa Wright in north Omaha, where starting Friday you can get your fish made my a special guest chef or you can specialty soup.

The Community united Methodist church will be offering fried fish, fried shrimp and fish and strip. You can also get a side of spaghetti, coleslaw, bread and dessert. But this meal is a little different.

It will be made by a special gust chef, who also happens to be from Omaha. Tay Westberry, made it to the top ten finalist on MasterChef, season 11 and will be sharing his skills with the community this Lenten fish fry season.

If maybe you want to switch it up, there are other options in north Omaha.

At St. Phillip Neri Church Parish, you can get lobster bisque, crabcakes, fried and baked fish, fried oysters, pierogies, clam chowder and a list of other non-sea food items. You can pre-order at this location by visiting their website.

In Omaha, I’m Melissa Wright.