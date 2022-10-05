La Vista residents frustrated with lack of street and sewer repairs

LA VISTA, Neb (KMTV) — There is a lot that goes into making a neighborhood look good.

But residents of the neighborhood just east of G Stanley Hall Elementary school say that their hard work keeping their homes well maintained is going to waste.

"They try to make it presentable, and it's a insult that we have to put up with sewers that are inadequate and streets that are patchwork all over the place," said resident David Johnson.

The streets in Johnson's neighborhood are lined with cracking pavement, patched potholes and puddles of congealed asphalt that have washed away from earlier repairs.

The sewers are in a similar shape.

And residents say the issues have been around for decades.

"We have been promised since 2000 new streets and sewers. Then it was pushed off to 2010, now it's pushed off again," said Terrie Russell, another resident of the East La Vista neighborhood.

Russel has been gathering support amongst her neighbors and brought her issues up to La Vista's city council Tuesday night.

At that meeting, La Vista Mayor Douglas Kindig told Russel and others that the city identified the streets and sewers as needing repair back in 2010.

The issue was tabled and brought up again in 2012, then the city made plans to address the sewers in 2014.

But in 2013 city officials discovered they didn't have the funds to cover the project.

Now in 2022 officials say they are still trying to find that funding.

"We continue to look for other funding sources. With all of the changes going on in the federal government and what is being provided at the state level we continue to research everything," said Kindig.

One potential avenue for funding could be ARPA funding.

ARPA guidelines say funding can be used to improve wastewater and stormwater infrastructure but Kindig couldn't say whether the city tried to take advantage of those funds.

Earlier this year La Vista put together a project assessment and began accepting bids to repair the streets and sewers but their original plan received only one bid.

They have begun accepting bids again for the project but residents aren't confident the city will find a bidder to accept their budget.

"They need to do something, and they need to stand up, for us," said Russel.

City officials say they are hoping to receive an appropriate bid by the end of October. If they do not receive one the city says it will re-evaluate the project and consider using two contractors to cover both sewer and street repairs.

