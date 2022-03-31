Watch
Lincoln Police asking for help in locating a missing 10-year-old

Posted at 8:56 PM, Mar 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-30

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Lincoln Police Department is requesting assistance in locating missing 10-year-old Analiyah Rogers.

She is approximately 5 feet tall and weighs less than 100 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

She was last seen wearing a Tye-die hooded sweatshirt and black backpack in the 5500 block of Benton Street at approximately 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

If you see her you are asked to contact the non-emergency dispatch number at 402 441-6000, or in an emergency dial 911.

