Lincoln Police looking for missing 12-year-old girl

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Lincoln Police Department is seeking information about the whereabouts of a 12-year-old girl who went missing Wednesday morning.

Police say Natalie Davis was last seen around 8:30 a.m. near the 3700 block of San Mateo Lane.

Police described her as 5-foot-1 and 105 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, pink shorts, and pink sandals. She was also carrying a large black and white purse.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 402-441-6000.

