Teams arriving for the College World Series

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — We were live at Eppley Airfield where the NC State Wolfpack and the Stanford Cardinal baseball teams were arriving.

Watch live below or on our Facebook page .

As we’re getting closer and closer to the first pitch on Saturday, 3 News Now is bringing you all you need to know about the greatest show on dirt. Join us on-air and on all of your streaming services from 9-10 p.m. for "Baseball is Back: A look at CWS 2021".

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.