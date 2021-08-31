Nebraska Board of Education postpones developing health ed standards

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) - The Nebraska Board of Education has announced it is postponing the development of health education standards.

The board said it has received a lot of input about the standards but concluded now isn't the time to continue the process.

ALSO SEE: Sex ed standards polarize those attending State Board of Education meeting

"The COVID-19 pandemic has placed varied demands on school districts, parents and families, and communities. The intent of the State Board of Education is to determine the most appropriate time to address the topic of health education standards after the pandemic has concluded, as determined by appropriate national, state, and local health officials," the board said in a statement.

The board added that the decision to continue developing the standards needs to be introduced by a state board member and supported by a majority vote of the Nebraska Board of Education.

The board originally planned to approve health education standards this fall.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.