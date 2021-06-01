Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reports missing inmate

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — On Tuesday, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said an inmate who may have been eligible for parole later this year has gone missing.

On Sunday, Patrick Carey left the Community Corrections Center (CCC-L) for work but failed to return following his shift. An electronic monitoring device Carey was wearing was found in a toolbox at the worksite.

Carey is described as 5’11”, 160 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. KMTV 3 News Now is publishing Carey's photo because law enforcement is asking for help in locating him.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Nebraska State Patrol or other local authorities.

Carey began serving a 10-to-17-year sentence in 2017 for charges out of Buffalo and Lancaster counties in relation to assault and arson charges.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.