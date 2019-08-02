Neighbors, parents upset over strip club sign

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) -- — A controversial sign along a busy Omaha street; people in the neighborhood want it taken down.

The sign hangs outside of Kandi's Gentlemen's Club on Blondo St. just east of 72nd Street. It reads "Fully nude girls! Stay at home moms earn extra cash! Apply inside!"

People that live and work in the area say it's inappropriate because children see it every day.

"My son has seen this sign and he has asked, ‘mom why would moms go be naked? why do they want naked moms?’” Jetta Eveland explained. "The fact that it has fully nude girls, stay at home moms, my son can read that, he knows what nude means and it's just kind of terrible."

The business doesn't have a liquor license which has made it more difficult for the city to regulate.

Kandi’s has a “Temporary Closed” sign on their front door.

Some people 3 News Now talked to off camera said they aren't bothered by the sign or the business.

Councilman Pete Festersen says it’s distasteful, and they have made Kandi's take a sign down under temporary sign restrictions before, but it also falls under free speech.

Kandi's had their liquor license denied, but their appeal is still going through the court of appeals.

The owner didn't return any calls to 3 News Now about why they’re closed or why the sign is still hanging.

