Omaha reacts to Terence 'Bud' Crawford win

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — After weeks of anticipation, the big fight between Omaha's own Terence "Bud" Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. took place in Vegas, Saturday night, with the Omaha native coming out on top with a win and a world welterweight championship.

It was a battle of two unbeaten, Crawford's opponent Spence came in with a record of 28-0 and 22 knockouts but despite his spotless record, Crawford dominated the fight.

Crawford was up 8 to 1 on the scorecards before he finished Spence in a round 9 TKO.

Back at home, Crawford fans are celebrating his victory.

"You know, Bud is homegrown," said Executive Director for NOMA, Dana Murray. "So, it's like any time anyone can go out and represent North Omaha and Omaha period, it is always something special to the community."

With his win Crawford moves to 40-0.

