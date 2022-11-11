Omaha restaurant manager worries about minimum wage increase: 'Restaurant margins are so razor-thin'

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — By 2026, Nebraskans will get a higher minimum wage. More than half of voters were in favor of increasing the rate from $9 an hour to $15.

Hundreds of business owners like Lindsey Clements support the decision to raise the minimum wage. When she opened her business, Vis Major Brewing, she was paying her employees $12 an hour.

But during the pandemic, she decided to start paying her new employees a starting wage of $16 an hour.

"I'm able to retain great employees with that. So I'm spending less time trying to hire and train. Having that loyalty and longevity with each of our staff members is a great asset," Clements said.

For bigger metro areas like Omaha and Lincoln, there are more restaurants and bars. So there's more competition to get employees. Clements sees this as an edge.

"I know that there's gonna be some businesses — this is gonna put a strain on their bottom line. But I think that there's plenty of wealth to go around," Clements said.

One restaurant manager who worries about businesses and their bottom lines is Adrianna Magistro who works at Don Carmelo's Pizzeria.

"If I have to pay, for example, a 14-year-old first-time job employee what I already now pay some of my highest paid cooks and servers, their wages too will have to go up. Restaurant margins are so razor-thin already. That this will only force us to increase the cost of our food," Magistro said.

Right now, the pizzeria pays a minimum hourly rate of $10 an hour for a first-time job holder. It increases as they do more. The highest-paid employees get paid at least $15 an hour plus tips.

"My fear is that there are other mom-and-pop restaurants or very small businesses who aren't able to have that forced increase. And I worry because they will close (and) large corporations will stay open. The community will suffer," Magistro said.

"It's going to help individuals from all walks of life improve their quality of life. And to me, it's — we're well overdue," Clements said.

3 News Now reached out to the University of Nebraska about how the wage increase will impact their jobs. The school says it will impact its student workers the most. The school estimates this will increase its budget by almost $4 million, so it will have to make budget cuts or reduce worker opportunities.

The university did not take a formal position on the issue.

