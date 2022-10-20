Body of missing Princeton student found behind university's tennis courts, officials say

PRINCETON, N.J. — Officials in New Jersey announced Thursday that the body of a missing Princeton student had been found.

In a news release, the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office announced that Misrach Ewunetie's body was found Thursday around 1 p.m. behind the university's tennis courts by an employee.

According to the news release, the Middlesex County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the 20-year-old's cause of death, adding that "there were no obvious signs of injury and her death does not appear suspicious or criminal in nature."

Ewunetie was last seen on Oct. 14 at around 3 a.m. by her roommates at their university residence hall, the news outlets reported.

But an hour or so later, she was no longer there, Ewunetie's brother Universe told the news outlets.

Her brother told the media outlets that he and his sister were texting on Oct. 13, but by Sunday, her phone had been shut off.

NBC News reported that the university's Department of Public Safety alongside the prosecutor's office has been leading the investigation since Sunday.

On Monday, a missing person alert about Ewunetie was issued by the school, the news outlet reported.