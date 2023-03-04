Ford files for patent to remotely repossess cars for missing payments

Ford Motor Co. has filed for a patent on technology that would make repossessing cars remotely possible.

The application for the patent details various ideas on how owners can be inconvenienced remotely for overdue bills.

Market Watch reported that experts see the move as a preparation for the effects of increased prices, interest rates and inflation repercussions.

The idea details how cars could be disabled with "kill switches" and that cars would be accompanied with GPS trackers, comparing the use of the technology to features implemented by some lenders on those with concerning credit.